ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $21.42. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 4,266 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

