Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.23, but opened at $42.10. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 109,512 shares changing hands.
The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44.
About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
