Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.23, but opened at $42.10. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 109,512 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

