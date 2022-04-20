Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $266.61, but opened at $275.24. Signature Bank shares last traded at $284.98, with a volume of 7,354 shares traded.
The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.
Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)
Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.
