Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Evergy traded as high as $71.49 and last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

