Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 33.2% in March

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

ZENV stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

