NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$11.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.00.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

