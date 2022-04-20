Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.74.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.42 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

