Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Update

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 14,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $9,208,289. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

