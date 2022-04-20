Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Cormark

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

TSE:KEL opened at C$7.08 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.37.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

