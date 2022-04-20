SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNDM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

