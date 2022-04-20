Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

