Short Interest in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Decreases By 20.2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

