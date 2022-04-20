XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 483,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get XOMA alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. XOMA has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $285.24 million, a P/E ratio of 166.88 and a beta of 0.89.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOMA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.