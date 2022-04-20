Short Interest in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Grows By 25.9%

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 17.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 28.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 7.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

