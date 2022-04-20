Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.84 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $537.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.