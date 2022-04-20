Arteris, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 25th (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris’ (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 25th. Arteris had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

AIP opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

