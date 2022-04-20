Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,811 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 682,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,412,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

