Comparing Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ark Restaurants and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 2 5 0 2.71

Denny’s has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Denny’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $131.87 million 0.49 $12.90 million $4.38 4.14 Denny’s $398.17 million 2.05 $78.07 million $1.20 11.03

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants. Ark Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 10.20% 33.31% 9.87% Denny’s 19.61% -37.11% 7.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denny’s beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

