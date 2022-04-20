Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 911,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

XOS stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

