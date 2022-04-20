Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DMAQU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 25th

Deep Medicine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DMAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. Deep Medicine Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Deep Medicine Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:DMAQU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

