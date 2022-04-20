Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $556.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $936,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 411,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,775 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

