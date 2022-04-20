Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after buying an additional 72,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

