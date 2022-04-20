ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Financial Analysis

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ESS Tech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 6 0 2.86 Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 189.00%. Integer has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Integer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million N/A N/A Integer $1.22 billion 2.28 $96.81 million $2.91 28.93

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 4.22, indicating that its stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -128.49% -16.31% Integer 7.93% 10.27% 5.63%

Summary

Integer beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Integer (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.