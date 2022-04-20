Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ZYNE stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

