WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 177,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 67,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

