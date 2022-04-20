Marpai, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 25th (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai’s (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. Marpai had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Marpai stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Marpai has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Marpai during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marpai during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marpai during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marpai during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

