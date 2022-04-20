TKB Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 25th

TKB Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 25th. TKB Critical Technologies 1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ USCTU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

