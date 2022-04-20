Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

USB opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $741,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.