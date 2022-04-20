Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.33.

Shares of CCA opened at C$113.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$104.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$95.50 and a one year high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

