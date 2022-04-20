Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.86.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

PNC opened at $178.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

