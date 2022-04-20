American Express (AXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY22 guidance at $9.25-9.65 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Express stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average of $176.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tobam increased its position in American Express by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

