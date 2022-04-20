Regions Financial (RF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.