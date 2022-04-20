Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $11.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

MKSI stock opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $195.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

