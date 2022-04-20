Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

EGO stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

