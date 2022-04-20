Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veru Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Veru in a report issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

