Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zovio Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zovio in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.08. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

