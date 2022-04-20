FY2023 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered by Analyst

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coinbase Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.95.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $431,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

