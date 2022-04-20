FY2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Decreased by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

