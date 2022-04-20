Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Rating Increased to Top Pick at Cormark

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$10.06 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.39. The stock has a market cap of C$838.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.29.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$143.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.2814081 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

