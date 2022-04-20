Boston Scientific Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,794,189 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

