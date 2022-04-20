Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion.
ABX opened at C$31.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.14. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.17%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
