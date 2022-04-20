Cormark Upgrades Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) to Top Pick

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.75. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.92% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBY. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$243.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

