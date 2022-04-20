Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.89.

TSE:PBH opened at C$107.00 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$100.41 and a one year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.5500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.55%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

