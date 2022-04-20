Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) received a C$6.50 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.86 million and a PE ratio of 19.58.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,684.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $63,135.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

