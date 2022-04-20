Cormark Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$43.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.39.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE POU opened at C$31.70 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$33.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$490,918.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,102,111.12. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$92,096. Insiders have sold a total of 75,819 shares of company stock worth $2,329,415 over the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.