Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Increased by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $32.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.81 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.84.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $730.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $747.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $685.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

