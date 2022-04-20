CEMATRIX Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVX opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The stock has a market cap of C$33.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.59.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

