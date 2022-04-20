Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.21.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $223.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.