Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.38.
RUS opened at C$35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$27.28 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.88.
Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.