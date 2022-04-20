Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.38.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUS opened at C$35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$27.28 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.88.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.