Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.85.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$63.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.01. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$23.07 and a 12-month high of C$66.56.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4727617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

